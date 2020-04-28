Ridgewood native gives back to the 104th Precinct

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Ridgewood native returned to his roots this week to donate to his former police precinct.

Steve Mala, president of the Manhattan Resident Managers Club, donated food supplies to the 104th Precinct on behalf of his organization. Mala, who now lives in Manhattan, and his club have donated to several police precincts, hospitals and healthcare workers since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai, Bronx Lebanon, the Central Park tent hospital, St. Luke’s Hospital and the 19th Precinct on the Upper East Side have all been beneficiaries of Mala and the Manhattan Resident Managers Club’s donations.

See photos of some of the donations below.