St. Michael’s Cemetery temporarily closes visitation during COVID-19 pandemic

St. Michael’s Cemetery has temporarily closed visitation and are restricting internments attendance, following guidelines of health providers.

Ed Horn, St. Michael’s community relations director, said these measures are being taken to not only protect their clients but also the cemetery’s staff and crew amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The grief so many families are feeling is shared by all who respond to their needs at St. Michael’s Cemetery,” Horn said. “During these sad times the impact upon the staff and crew of the cemetery is continuous and compounding. If the virus infected the staff and or crew, the services the cemetery provides would be threatened if not closed.”

“One day soon, hopefully the gates will again be opened to visitation and families to attend memorial services. St. Michael’s will support the needs of the community by insuring a respectful resting place that will honor those entrusted to our keeping,” Horn added.

The historic cemetery, located at 7202 Astoria Blvd. South in East Elmhurst, may also postpone or cancel their Annual Scott Joplin Concert. The memorial concert dedicated to the “King of Ragtime” Scott Joplin, who is interred at St. Michael’s, with the Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra was scheduled for May 23.

“St. Michael’s remains a resource to the citizens of New York as it has since 1852. We were here aiding families during the 1918 Spanish Flu and shall remain an asset to those who rely upon us during this crisis,” Horn said. “St. Michael’s Cemetery is dedicated to insuring those we honor are remembered with love allowing families to celebrate the lives we owe so much to.”

For more information, visit stmichaelscemetery.com.