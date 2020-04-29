Trio poses as cops while breaking into Astoria home: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for three men who broke into an Astoria home and pretended to be cops in an attempted robbery earlier this month.

On Tuesday, April 14, around 12:35 p.m., three men forced themselves into a house located around 12th Street and 30th Drive, according to police. The three men said they were police officers and demanded to know where the firearms were in the house, cops say.

The three men then left on foot towards 12th Street, without having taken any property.

A resident of the house was in the location at the time of the incident, according to police, but no injuries were reported as a result of the attempted robbery.

All three men are described as being between 35 and 40 years old. The first man is described as being around 6 feet, 2 inches tall, with a medium build, according to police. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with a white logo on the back, black jeans, white sneakers and a white face mask and gloves, according to the authorities.

The second man is described as being around 6 feet, 1 inch tall, with a medium build, police say. He was last seen wearing a black zippered hooded jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers and a blue surgical mask and gloves, according to the NYPD.

The third man, described as being about 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a thin build, was last seen wearing a black jacket, light-colored jeans, white and black sneakers and a black hat, according to the police.

The NYPD recovered surveillance video of the suspects taken from around the area before the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.