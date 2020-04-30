Queens Feeds Hospitals joins forces with Frontline Foods and Chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Queens Feeds Hospitals (QFH), a western Queens grassroots and volunteer-led organization that set out to feed frontline medical workers amid the COVID-19 outbreak, has joined forces with Frontline Foods and José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen.

QFH has raised more than $115,000 through Queens residents, local businesses and supporters from around the country, and served more than 7,500 meals in six Queens hospitals by partnering with more than 28 restaurants. The hospitals they serve are Mt. Sinai-Queens, NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, Flushing Hospital, Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and St. John’s Episcopal Hospital.

The organization was created by western Queens community leaders including founding member and organizer Evie Hantzopoulos. Hantzopoulos is an active leader in Astoria and executive director of Global Kids, a youth organization that sets out to educate, activate and inspire youth from underserved communities to take action on critical issues facing the world.

“It’s been amazing to see how people in Queens and beyond have supported this initiative, and that even local businesses like Lockwood, The Brass Owl, LaGuardia Partners have also stepped up to donate to only for the benefit of the hospitals, but for their fellow locally owned restaurants as well,” Hantzopoulos told QNS.

She said QFH will remain the same, just under a new name.

“We will still be connecting donors to beloved local restaurants to provide quality meals for hospitals and other frontline facilities in Queens. But behind the scenes, we’ll be able to streamline payment to restaurants and have access to a larger network of donors so that in the months ahead, our Queens frontline workers get the quality, healthful meals they need from restaurants struggling to survive,” Hantzopoulos said.

There are a number of grassroots organizations who have taken on the work of feeding the frontlines in Queens and the country.

But Queens Feeds Hospitals realized the urgency to create a sustainable plan as the COVID-19 crisis continues. So several other groups linked in order to form Frontline Foods, with QFH transition to Frontline Foods Queens as the borough’s team within the larger New York City chapter.

Sam Schachter, a QFH founding member and organizer, said it made the most sense to come under one umbrella to maximize their impact.

“With Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen as a key partner as well, Frontline Foods Queens donors will now be able to receive a tax-deductible donation and become part of a critical movement to change the world through the power of food,” Schachter said.

Ana Rodriguez, director Community Relations and Volunteer Services at Mount Sinai Queens, thanked the organization for supporting their staff.

“Our staff truly appreciates the support as they work hard through these very challenging times,” Rodriguez said. “Queens Feeds Hospitals/Frontline Foods Queens takes away the burden they have to try to figure out what to eat so they can focus on providing care and comfort to patients and their families.”

To donate to Frontline Foods Queens, visit https://bit.ly/frontlineqns. Queens Feeds Hospitals will keep all of its social media platforms but will soon change to @FrontlineQueens.