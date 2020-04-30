Queens senator to host free fresh food giveaways at East Elmhurst office

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Queens Senator Jessica Ramos is hosting a free fresh food giveaway at her District Senate office in East Elmhurst, located at 32-37 Junction Boulevard, on Friday, May 1.

Ramos’ office will provide free bags full of New York State-sourced fresh milk, beef, vegetables and fruits for residents in and around District 13 — which encompasses the neighborhoods of Elmhurst, East Elmhurst, Jackson Heights, Corona and parts of Woodside and Astoria — from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Senator’s office emphasizes they prefer to leave the first hour, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., for seniors to participate.

On Saturday, May 2, Ramos and a team of volunteers will be joined by local street vendors who will prepare fresh grab-and-go hot meals for families to take home.

Saturday’s giveaway is also 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the senator’s district office, with the first hour dedicated to seniors.

Ramos’ team will then deliver fresh produce bags and hot meals to essential workers, those who are immunocompromised and others who have been impacted by COVID-19. All volunteers will wear protective masks and maintain social distance.

Ramos’ goal is to complement local food pantries with fresh, New York State-sourced produce so that families can get a well-balanced meal during the current health crisis. They expect to serve approximately 600 to 700 community members.

“This community is at the epicenter of New York’s COVID-19 crisis. Many people in our district are either essential workers, live with essential workers or have been directly impacted by the coronavirus in a way that prevents them from accessing fresh food,” Ramos said. “More than ever, it’s important that we keep these families healthy by providing food that’s nutritious and delicious. Together, we will help many of our neighbors at a safe, social distance by providing fresh food to take home.

The neighborhoods in Senate District 13 are not only some of the hardest hit by COVID-19, but are also considered food deserts, making it difficult to obtain fresh meals. Due to the pandemic, few local food pantries remain open as residents continue to get sick with COVID-19.

Ramos worked with local community-based organizations, nonprofits and centers — including the Queens Chamber of Commerce, Street Vendors Project, Together We Can Resource Center, Sustainable United Neighborhoods, the COVID Care Neighbor Network, Hour Children, Queens Together, and Biking Public Project — who assisted with logistics, food and PPE donations, to make the food giveaway a reality.

Those who need special delivery or require more information can call Senator Ramos’ office at 718-205-3881 or email senatorjessicaramosstaff@gmail.com.