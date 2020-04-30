Woodside man charged with murder after stabbing his mother to death: DA

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Woodside man has been charged with murder after allegedly slashing his 78-year-old mother with a kitchen knife on Friday, April 24, District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Thursday.

David Galicia, 48, stated that he didn’t know why he stabbed Carmelita Cabansag, his mother, but that he was compelled to when he woke up on the morning of the crime, according to Katz.

Galicia has been charged with second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. He faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

Police arrived at Galicia’s home after receiving a 911 call to find a trail of blood from the entrance of the building to the apartment where Galicia and Cabansag lived, according to the DA.

Inside the apartment, police found Cabansag unresponsive on the kitchen floor, with a bloody meat cleaver beside her, according to Katz.

Galicia was in the apartment and taken to a nearby hospital for apparent self-inflicted wounds, according to police.

At the hospital, Galicia told police he had stabbed his mother after waking up and going to the bathroom, although he wasn’t sure why, according to the DA.

Galicia is set to appear in court on May 28.