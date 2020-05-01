Face masks to be distributed at Queens parks starting this weekend

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New Yorkers will be able to pick up a free face covering at parks throughout the city beginning on Saturday, May 2, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Thursday.

“We know that it’s going to get warm, we know that people are going to go to the parks, we want people to keep some real limits on that, but we want everyone to have a face mask,” said de Blasio during his daily coronavirus pandemic briefing.

Parks Department staff will distribute 100,000 cloth masks over the weekend at parks in Staten Island, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and the Bronx and pledged to continue to hand out face masks in the weeks ahead.

“We are distributing one mask per person, but someone can pick up multiple if needed for family or neighbors at home,” said de Blasio spokesperson Jane Meyer.

Times and dates of face-covering pickups vary by park with a full map of locations and hours here.

New Yorkers will be able to grab a mask at the following Queens parks locations:

Flushing Meadows Corona Park (NYS Pavilion)

Face covering distribution date: Saturday, May 2, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Flushing Meadows Corona Park (David Dinkins Circle)

Face covering distribution date: Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Flushing Meadows Corona Park (Corona Golf Playground)

Face covering distribution date: Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Astoria Park (Field House at Running Track)

Face covering distribution date: Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Lost Battalion Hall (Recreation Center)

Face covering distribution date: Tuesday, May 5, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mauro Playground

Face covering distribution date: Tuesday, May 5, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Daniel O’Connell Playground (Field House)

Face covering distribution date: Monday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Baisley Pond Park

Face covering distribution date: Monday, May 4, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Springfield Park

Face covering distribution date: Monday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Redfern Playground

Face covering distribution date: Monday, May 4, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sorrentino Recreation Center

Face covering distribution date: Tuesday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.