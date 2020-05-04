Long Island City art gallery to host virtual ‘collage and cocktail’ event

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY BENJAMIN MANDILE

A Long Island City art gallery has moved online for the time being as the pandemic continues and plans to bring a “cocktails and collage” night to living rooms with a virtual event.

Local Project will have its fourth installment of virtual events Tuesday, May 5, with Juan Hinojosa, a Queens-based mixed-media artist leading the 45 minute event. The virtual events are put on as part of its fundraising efforts.

“In times like this the arts are very important to keep our souls alive,” a representative of Local Project told QNS.

The materials needed are “anything you have at your fingertips” which could include magazines, cereal boxes, “annoying” bills, menus or anything one can play with and the participant’s favorite cocktail.

Participants can rsvp for $10.00 before the event on eventbrite which will run from 7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Hinojosa received a BFA from Parsons School of Design and has had his work featured in the New York Times, The Woodside Herald and Open House New York. He has had solo exhibitions, been awarded residencies at Material for the Arts, the Vermont Studio Center and Aljira Center for Contemporary Art and is a two-time winner of the Queens Council on the Arts’ New Work Grants.