Queens congresswoman requests coronavirus relief for bodegas, ethnic grocery stores and small independent supermarkets

As community grocery stores cater to families in need of fresh healthy produce and other supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic, a Queens lawmaker is seeking to provide assistance to those small businesses in the next coronavirus relief package.

Congresswoman Grace Meng is leading members of the New York Congressional Delegation in a letter sent to the House leaders April 30 requesting help for approximately 13,000 bodegas, ethnic grocery stores and small independent supermarkets in New York City.

“They serve a critical need for many communities in Queens and across New York City and cater to specific cultural food preferences for the neighborhoods they serve,” Meng said. “They, too, are feeling the financial impact of the COVID-19 crisis and deserve relief. We must not forget about them as congress prepares to work on its next stimulus package.”

Meng is requesting grants and refrigeration units, connections with farms, hazard pay for frontline employees, and wage exemptions from federal income taxes.

Meng’s letter also seeks assistance for members of the public who shop at these retailers, which would in turn help those businesses. These requests include the following: