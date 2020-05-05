Man breaks into daycare in Flushing: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly broke into a daycare Flushing earlier this month.

On Friday, May 1, around 2 a.m., a man broke through the front door of Day Care Center, located at 132-08 Pople Ave., according to police. Once inside, the man stole $50 from a drawer and then left on foot, the NYPD said.

The man is described as being between 20 and 30 years old, according to the authorities.

As part of their investigation, police recovered photos of the suspect from outside of the day care center.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.