Man dies while driving car in Ozone Park: NYPD

Harvinder Singh, 52, was driving on 99th Street near 103rd Avenue in Ozone Park on May 5, around 2:45 p.m. when he began to have a medical episode, according to the police.

Singh brought his 2011 Lincoln Town Car to a stop but the car then began to travel at a slow speed across the road, side swiping an unoccupied parked car, according to the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.