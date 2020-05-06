Man dies while driving car in Ozone Park: NYPD

A man died after having a medical episode while driving not far from his home in Ozone Park earlier this week.
Harvinder Singh, 52, was driving on 99th Street near 103rd Avenue in Ozone Park on May 5, around 2:45 p.m. when he began to have a medical episode, according to the police.
Singh brought his 2011 Lincoln Town Car to a stop but the car then began to travel at a slow speed across the road, side swiping an unoccupied parked car, according to the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.
The car continued southbound on 99th Street, where it eventually collided with a cement block near the curb and was pushed into the rear bumper of another unoccupied parked car, police said. The car then came to a complete stop.
EMS personnel arrived to find Singh unconscious and unresponsive in the driver’s seat of the car. Singh was taken to Jamaica Hospital Center where he was pronounced dead.
The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.