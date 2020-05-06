Queens Week Podcast: State Assembly Candidate Zohran Mamdani

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The QNS Podcast is now Queens Week! And on Queens Week’s inaugural episode, we speak with Zohran Mamdani, a candidate for state Assembly challenging Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas in the western Queens assembly district.

Mamdani, who’s received the endorsement of the Queens chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, tells us why he chose to run for office, some of his major policy goals and what DSA is all about.

Queens Week is produced and hosted by Angelica Acevedo and Jacob Kaye, who edits and mixes the show. Reporters include Carlotta Mohamed, Bill Parry, Angelica and Jacob. Our editor is Zach Gewelb. Music by Blue Dot Sessions. Published by Schneps Media.