Verbal dispute leads to thrown punches in Jackson Heights subway station: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly punched someone following a dispute on a Jackson Heights subway platform last month.

On Monday, April 20, around 10 a.m., a 53-year-old man began to get into a verbal spat with an unidentified man on the southbound 7 train platform at the 74th St./Broadway station, according to police. The unidentified man then punched the 53-year-old in the face and knocked his cellphone out of his hand, according to the NYPD.

The man ran off as the victim suffered pain and bruising to his mouth, although he refused medical attention, police said. The cell phone was recovered.

Police recovered video of the incident as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.