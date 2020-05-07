Liberty Coca-Cola donates masks and beverages to city hospitals

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Coca-Cola bottler Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages donated hundreds of face masks and various beverages to NYC Health + Hospitals’ 11 locations throughout the city last week, including Elmhurst Hospital in Queens.

The bottling company delivered 40 cases of beverages, each including Powerade, Dasani, Coke Energy and Dunkin Donuts bottled coffee, to the hospital system. The company also donated 800 face masks that will be distributed throughout all of the hospital facilities, according to Liberty.

“At Liberty Coca-Cola, we take pride in the communities where we live and work, and we have never been prouder to be New Yorkers than in this moment,” said Paul Mulligan, Co-Owner and CEO, Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages. “From the Bronx to Brooklyn, our nurses, doctors and health care professionals have served our communities with such selflessness and heroism that we wanted to do some small part to thank them.”

Liberty, which was classified as an essential business, has donated 5,000 N95 and K95 protective masks and over 12,000 cases of beverages to hospitals around the northeast, according to the company.

“Our Liberty associates and their family, friends and loved ones call neighborhoods across New York – as well as Philadelphia and New Jersey – home, and we thank all health care and frontline workers for everything they are doing to protect our home against this pandemic,” said Mulligan.