Quantcast

Mayor announces more sector advisory councils to help reopening and recovery from COVID-19 pandemic

Mayor Bill de Blasio

On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced six out of 10 sector advisory councils will meet May 7 for the first time. The remaining four to meet within the next several days in order to help the city reopen and recover from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Each group will have between 20 and 40 members, the mayor said, and will be led by a deputy mayor or head of a city agency. The new advisory councils are on small business, large business, labor and workforce development, arts, culture and tourism, faith-based organizations, construction and real estate, nonprofits and social services, public health and healthcare, education and vocational training and surface transportation.

De Blasio only announced one advisory council leader, Deputy Mayor Phil Thompson, will head the Small Business Council, during his novel coronavirus press conference on Wednesday punting to his office stating that they would release names after the briefing.

The new advisory councils add to a long list of novel coronavirus related councils. Last week, Mayor de Blasio announced that his administration would create a task force of racial inclusion and equity

The new advisory councils add to a long list of coronavirus task forces instituted by Mayor de Blasio. In April, the mayor announced that his wife Chirlane McCray would head the racial inequity coronavirus taskforce to ensure that city’s hardest-hit communities by the pandemic, along with minority and women-owned businesses and community health care providers, would get what they need.

De Blasio also announced the creation of the fair recovery taskforce which has been tasked with putting together the city’s novel coronavirus pandemic “recovery roadmap.” The group will be made up of  President Open Society Foundation Patrick Gaspard, CEO Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies Jennifer Jones Austin, Former Lieutenant Governor of New York State Richard Ravitch,  Senior Advisor, HR&A Advisors Carl Weisbrod, Executive Director of DC37 Henry Garrido, Vice President for US Programs Ford Foundation Maria Torres Springer,  CEO Great Performances Liz Neumark and Partner of Union Square Ventures Fred Wilson.

Both of these task forces will have to report to the mayor by early June.

So far, the mayor has appointed members to the Labor and Workforce Sector Advisory Council, the Large Business Sector Advisory Council, the Small Business Sector Advisory Council and the Arts, Culture and Entertainment Advisory Council.  Membership of the councils on Faith, Construction and Real Estate, Non-Profits and Social Services, Public Health and Healthcare, Education and Vocational Training, and Surface Transportation will be announced in the coming days, according to de Blasio spokesperson Jane Meyer.

Here are the members of the four councils:

Labor and Workforce Advisory Council

1.      Harry Nespoli, Sanitation Workers

2.      Henry Garrido, DC 37

3.      John Santos, 32BJ SEIU

4.      George Gresham, 1199 SEIU

5.      Peter Ward, Hotel Trades Council

6.      Michael Mulgrew, UFT

7.      Pat Kane, NYSNA

8.      Dr. Frank Proscia – Doctors Council President

9.      Vinny Alvarez, NY Central Labor Council

10.  Gary LaBarbera, Building Trades Council

11.  Marc Cannizzaro, CSA

12.  Dennis Trainor, CWA

13.  Greg Floyd, Teamsters/ Local 237

14.  Darly Corniel, Director of Education & Programs Opts at CWE

15.  Alba Villa, Executive Director Northern Manhattan Immigration Coalition

16.  Elias Husamudeen, COBA

17.  Lou Turco,Police Lieutenants Union (LBA)

18.  James “Jake” Lemonda, UFOA superior fire officers

19.  Barbara Bowen,CUNY/Professional Staff Congress

20.  Stuart Appelbaum, RWDSU

21.  Rob Newell, UFCW 1500

22.  Magda Barbosa, Catholic Migration Services, Immigrant Low-Wage Worker Initiative

23.  Marrisa Senteno and Allison Julien, National Domestic Workers Alliance NY chapter

24.  Rafael Espinal, Freelancers Union

25.  Angie Kamath, CUNY

26.  Jodi Sturgeon, PHI

27.  Rebecca Lurie, CUNY School of Labor and Urban Studies

28.  Sandra Escamilla, Children’s Aid Society, Workforce + Youth programs

29.  Joey Ortiz, Employment Training Coalition

30.  Melinda Mack, NYATEP

31.  David Ehrenberg, Brooklyn Navy Yard

32.  Eileen Reilly, CAMBA

33.  Jennifer Mitchell, The Hope Program

34.  George Miranda, President Teamsters Joint Council 16

Large Business Sector Advisory Council

1.      Vincent Alvarez, Central Labor Council

2.      Ajay Banga, Mastercard

3.      Frank Bisignano, Fiserv

4.      Stacey Cunningham, NYSE

5.      Cathy Engelbert, Deloitte & WNBA

6.      William E. (Bill) Ford, General Atlantic LLC

7.      Jane Fraser, Citigroup

8.      Jeff Gennette, Macy’s

9.      Horacio Gutierrez, Spotify

10.  Joey Levin, IAC

11.  Jerome McCluskey, Milbank

12.  Anish Melwani, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Inc.

13.  Charles Phillips, Infor

14.  Christiana Riley, Deutsche Bank Americas

15.  Suzanne Schank, Siebert Williams Shank

16.  Joshua Silverman, Etsy

17.  Marva Smalls, Viacom/CBS

18.  Steven Swartz, Hearst

19.  John Waldron, Goldman Sachs

20.  Kathryn Wylde, Partnership for New York City

21.  Jide Zeitlin, Tapestry

Small Business Sector Advisory Council

1.      Lourdes Zapata, SOBRO

2.      Paul Storch, Summit Appliance

3.      Israel Velez, City Tamale

4.      Anthony and Paul Ramirez, Founders and Co-Owners, Bronx Beer Hall

5.      Jeffrey Garcia, Mon Amour Coffee and Wine/President NYS Latino Restaurant, Bar & Lounge Association

6.      Ramona Mejia, President and CEO, Sell-Mar Enterprise

7.      Lisa Sorin, President, Bronx Chamber of Commerce

8.      Julia Jean-Francois, Co-Director, Center for Family Life

9.      Randy Peers, Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce

10.  Karen Mitchell, True Indian Hair

11.  Quincy Ougi Theodore, Owner of Brooklyn Circus retailer

12.  Wallace Ford, Medgar Evers College

13.  Colvin Grannum, Bed Stuy Restoration

14.  Mohamed Attia, Executive Director of the Street Vendors Project

15.  Jo-Ann Yoo, Asian American Federation

16.  Jessica Walker, President and CEO, Manhattan Chamber of Commerce

17.  Limor Fried, Ada Fruit

18.  Ken Giddon, Rothmans

19.  Wellington Chen, Chinatown Partnership

20.  Charles “Charlie” Tebele, Digital Gadgets

21.  Joanne Kwong, Pearl River Mart

22.  Edward Funches, InclusionTM

23.  Melba Wilson, Melba’s

24.  Tom Grech, Queens Chamber

25.  Jason Ferreira, Ferreira Foodtown

26.  John DiFazio, DiFazio Industries

27.  Ceaser Claro, SIEDC

28.  Linda Barron, SI Chamber of Commerce

29.  Carrie White, GUM Studios

Arts, Culture and Tourism Advisory Council

1.      Mike Burke, Statue Cruises/Hornblower

2.      John Calvelli, Wildlife Conservation Society

3.      Michael Capiraso, NYRR

4.      Calixto Chinchilla, New York Latino Film Festival

5.      Vijay Dandapani, Hotel Association

6.      Erika Elliot, Summerstage

7.      Indira Etwaroo, The Center for Arts and Culture at Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation

8.      Joel Fisher, Madison Square Garden Entertainment

9.      David Garza, Henry Street Settlement

10.  Thelma Golden, The Studio Museum in Harlem

11.  Cathy Hung, Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning

12.  Kemi Ilesanmi , The Laundromat Project

13.  Leah Johnson, Lincoln Center

14.  Julia Levy, Roundabout Theater

15.  Janice Monger , Staten Island Museum

16.  Seth Pinsky, 92nd Street Y

17.  Jonelle Procope, Apollo Theater

18.  Andrew Rigie, NYC Hospitality Alliance

19.  Rosalba Rolon Pregones, PRTT Theater

20.  Jesse Rosen, League of American Orchestras

21.  Charlotte St Martin, Broadway League

22.  Alan Steel, Javits Center

23.  Alan Suna, Silvercup Studios

24.  Ken Sunshine, Sunshine Sachs

25.  Morris  Vogel, LES Tenement Museum

26.  Dennis Walcott, Queens Public Library

27.  Peter Ward, NY Hotel and Motel Trades Council

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
De Blasio blasts Trump for reports of disbanding White House coronavirus task force
De Blasio blasts Trump for reports of disbanding White House coronavirus task force
Queens Taste 2020 canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic
Queens Taste 2020 canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic


Skip to toolbar