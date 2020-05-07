Mayor announces more sector advisory councils to help reopening and recovery from COVID-19 pandemic

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced six out of 10 sector advisory councils will meet May 7 for the first time. The remaining four to meet within the next several days in order to help the city reopen and recover from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Each group will have between 20 and 40 members, the mayor said, and will be led by a deputy mayor or head of a city agency. The new advisory councils are on small business, large business, labor and workforce development, arts, culture and tourism, faith-based organizations, construction and real estate, nonprofits and social services, public health and healthcare, education and vocational training and surface transportation.

De Blasio only announced one advisory council leader, Deputy Mayor Phil Thompson, will head the Small Business Council, during his novel coronavirus press conference on Wednesday punting to his office stating that they would release names after the briefing.

The new advisory councils add to a long list of novel coronavirus related councils. Last week, Mayor de Blasio announced that his administration would create a task force of racial inclusion and equity

The new advisory councils add to a long list of coronavirus task forces instituted by Mayor de Blasio. In April, the mayor announced that his wife Chirlane McCray would head the racial inequity coronavirus taskforce to ensure that city’s hardest-hit communities by the pandemic, along with minority and women-owned businesses and community health care providers, would get what they need.

De Blasio also announced the creation of the fair recovery taskforce which has been tasked with putting together the city’s novel coronavirus pandemic “recovery roadmap.” The group will be made up of President Open Society Foundation Patrick Gaspard, CEO Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies Jennifer Jones Austin, Former Lieutenant Governor of New York State Richard Ravitch, Senior Advisor, HR&A Advisors Carl Weisbrod, Executive Director of DC37 Henry Garrido, Vice President for US Programs Ford Foundation Maria Torres Springer, CEO Great Performances Liz Neumark and Partner of Union Square Ventures Fred Wilson.

Both of these task forces will have to report to the mayor by early June.