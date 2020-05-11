CityMD expands telehealth services amidst COVID-19

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY JASON COHEN

A New York City-based urgent care company is now offering new telehealth services for its patients.

To assist in staying home and healthy during COVID-19, CityMD physicians are now available virtually, according to the company.

On May 7, Empire BlueCross Blue Shield announced it is expanding access to telehealth through collaboration with CityMD. By using Empire’s LiveHealth Online, members now have a direct connection to CityMD doctors without having to leave home.

“Access to healthcare has never been more important and Empire is taking the lead in providing our members with increased access to board-certified doctors through this partnership with CityMD,” said Alan Murray, president of Empire BlueCross BlueShield. “The health and safety of our members is our top priority. Through LiveHealth Online, our members can stay home and still get the medical attention they need, exactly when they need it in the palms of their hands.”

Members can now use their smart phone, tablet or computer to have a live video visit with a New York metro area-based, doctor from CityMD, to discuss non-emergency health issues. CityMD doctors are available to provide a diagnosis and treatment and if needed, get a prescription sent to a local pharmacy.

“Now more than ever, it’s important for New Yorkers to be able to speak with a doctor without leaving their home,” said Rob Connor, president of Summit CityMD.

Empire members can sign up for LiveHealth Online at livehealthonline.com or by downloading the app in the App Store or Google Play. Once members sign up, they can indicate they are located in New York and choose from some of CityMDs physicians.

This story first appeared on bxtimes.com.