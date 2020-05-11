Long Island cardiologist brings mobile office to patients during pandemic

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics is rolling out a 40-foot-long mobile medical office to help care for patients during coronavirus pandemic social-distancing mandates.

The mobile medical office serves patients whose everyday heart health depends on regular monitoring and care. It’s made recent stops in Hempstead and Freeport. It will at the Town of Hemsptead Housing Authorty’s Magnolia Garden, located at 899 Bwy. in Westbury, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 29.

“Everyone is worried about coronavirus, but heart attacks remain the No. 1 cause of death in America,” said Dr. Perry Frankel, who founded the New Hyde Park-based practice. “A heart attack occurs in the U.S. every 42 seconds. Those people can’t wait for coronavirus to pass to see a doctor and we can’t risk them becoming patients for coronavirus themselves.”

Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics is a statewide network of cardiologists and general practitioners that also use telemedicine to connect with patients who can be screened remotely for concerns related to coronavirus, as well as other everyday issues.

The mobile medical unit has room for up to six patients at a time, but it now only taking three at a time to adjust for social distancing needs. In it they can administer routine medical care, lab tests, EKGs, echocardiograms, carotid studies, stress tests and much more.

Under normal circumstances the mobile unit is used for on-site visits for police departments, corporations, churches and unions who may be more at risk for cardiovascular illness, but have a harder time traveling to an appointment during regular business hours.

“We want to do our part to make sure people get the care they need to prevent additional emergencies during a major public health crisis,” Dr. Frankel said. “Cardiovascular patients are in a high-risk category for coronavirus so we must keep them out of the hospitals, and the healthcare system just can’t handle the additional pressure of heart attacks that may have been prevented under normal circumstances. We can help solve both of those problems by maintaining regular care at the patients home.”

Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics accepts most insurances. Those seeking an appointment with the mobile unit can call 516-488-5050 or email telemed@cardiovasculartesting.com. For more information visit cardiovasculartesting.com.