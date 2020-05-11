Northewell Health named most diverse health system in the U.S.

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Northwell Health, New York’s largest health care provider, has been named the most diverse health system in the U.S., DiversityInc announced this month.

“We’ve built a culture of care that puts our patients first. That would not be possible without team members who feel they work in an environment that accentuates empowerment, diversity and inclusion,” said Joseph Moscola, senior vice president and chief people officer at Northwell Health. “We believe in helping our workforce along their journey to self-fulfillment. That path includes providing excellent benefits, an opportunity to advance and access educational tools to hone current and new skills.”

The hospital system, which employees around 72,000 people, was chosen as the most diverse health system over more than 1,000 organizations for its efforts to formalize its diversity, inclusion and health equity strategy. DiversityInc evaluated hospitals using a 200-question survey focused on leadership accountability, human capital diversity metrics, talent programs, workforce practices, supplier diversity and philanthropy.

“We are honored to be recognized with our fellow health care organizations who are steadfast in their commitment towards the elimination of health disparities,” said Dr. Jennifer H. Mieres, senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer. “On our journey to health equity, Northwell has been intentional with formalized strategies, dedicated resources and the implementation of an expanded health care delivery model which fosters a partnership with our communities to provide culturally customized care.”

Northwell Health recently signed the American Hospital Association’s national equity of a care pledge, a national call for health equity through the elimination of health care disparities.