Queens assemblyman partners with 109th Precinct to distribute face masks to Flushing residents

State Assemblyman Ron Kim and the 109th Precinct distributed personal protective equipment (PPE) to residents by Bland Houses in downtown Flushing on May 7.

Kim met with several officers, including Officer Ares Huang from the 109th Precinct’s Community Affairs Division at the distribution site at 40-25 College Point Blvd.

They were joined by representatives from the Bland Residents Association and La Jornada, a prominent food pantry nonprofit in the community.

Some of the equipment distributed included more than 1,000 face masks, as well as 500 N95 masks and goggles for frontline workers and police officers. The funding for the auxiliary vans provided by the 109th Precinct was previously secured by Kim.

Kim emphasized that further equipment, including hand sanitizer, was on its way.

“Many of us, myself included, have lost people we care about in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In spite of this and countless other hardships, we have persevered and are continuing to do all that we can to help our most vulnerable community members,” Kim said. “I offer my gratitude to the community affairs officers who have joined me today for the work they are doing to keep people safe during this health crisis, and I look forward to continuing this partnership in other neighborhoods in our district.”

The PPE distribution came on the heels of one Kim did on May 6 at Elmhurst Hospital, where he held a PPE distribution for frontline medical workers.

The state assemblyman offered his gratitude to the workers and volunteers that have been working everyday to distribute food, PPPE, and other essential resources to the residents in the community. He also thanked the many compassionate people from across the country who donated PPE to keep Flushing safe and healthy.

The organizations that donated the resources include: Green Life Foundation; Chinese American Businesswomen’s Association; Forever Young Ateliers Inc., Global Federation of Chinese Businesswomen’s Association; Magic Power Foundation, Broth Inc., FIT Taiwanese Alumni Association; Ellen Young US Consulting Co., Shanghai Jixiang Wonton Co; Huang Xiang Culture Studio; and Lucky Sunshine Co.