These businesses in Bayside are still open during COVID-19 pandemic

Despite the closure of many businesses, essential and non-essential alike, during the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses in Bayside remain open.
Check out this list of open businesses:
Eateries
• Avli Little Greek Tavern (38-31 Bell Blvd., 718-224-7575, takeout and delivery 4 to 9 p.m.)
• Ayna Agra (213-33 40th Ave., 718 225 1201, takeout and delivery noon to 8 p.m. daily)
• Bareburger (42-38 Bell Blvd., 718-279-2273, takeout and delivery noon to 9 p.m. daily)
• Bayside Milk Farm (35-15 Bell Blvd., 718-225-0050, shop and delivery M-F 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sat 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sun 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
• Bell Garden Restaurant (39-21 Bell Blvd., 718-279-1888, takeout and delivery M-Sat 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sun noon to 10 p.m.)
• Bell Grocery & Deli (35-12 Bell Blvd., 718-224-8532, open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
• Ben & Teena’s Ice Cream (39-33 Bell Blvd., 718-229-0229, takeout and delivery 3 to 9:30 p.m.)
• Bourbon Street (40-12 Bell Blvd., 718 224 2200, takeout, delivery and curbside noon to 8 p.m., call or order online bourbonstreetny.com)
• Cinco de Mayo (42-29 Bell Blvd., 718-224-0330, takeout and delivery 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.)
• D’Alessandro’s Corner Grill (39-35 Bell Blvd., 718-224-7455, takeout and delivery until 10 p.m.)
• Domino’s Pizza LLC (36-26 Bell Blvd., 718-225-7575, takeout and delivery, noon to 11 p.m. every day)
• Dunkin’ Donuts (40-08 Bell Blvd., 718-224-7013)
• Erawan Thai Cuisine (42-31 Bell Blvd., 718-428-2112, takeout and delivery noon to 8 p.m.)
• Fiamma 41 (214-26 41st Ave., 718-225-5700, takeout and delivery, 6 to 10 p.m. Tues-Sun, Family Pizza Making Kits available)
• Fino Wine & Tappas (39-13 Bell Blvd., 718-229-1330, takeout and delivery 4 to 8 p.m., online updates daily)
• Jade Sea (35-14 Bell Blvd., 718-224-6600, takeout and delivery, online updates daily)
• Kenta Sushi (39-23 Bell Blvd., 718-225-4898, takeout and delivery until 9)
• Maria’s Mediterranean (38-11 Bell Blvd., 718-279-1497, takeout and delivery 4 to 8 p.m.)
• Martha’s Country Bakery (41-06 Bell Blvd., 718-225-5200, takeout 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily)
• Masala Box (42-02 Bell Blvd., 718-281-2699, takeout and delivery, 1 to 9 p.m. Closed Tues.)
• Momo Ashi (40-06 Bell Blvd., 718-819-8848, takeout and delivery, 1:30 to 9:30 p.m. Closed Tues.)
• Monahan and Fitzgerald (214-17 41st Ave., 718-279-4450, takeout 4 to 7 p.m., daily menu on Instagram)
• Mr. Pollo #1 (42-20 Bell Blvd., 718-229-3064, takeout and delivery for dinner)
• Mr. Wasabi (42-32 Bell Blvd., 718-224-1133, takeout and delivery noon to 8 p.m., Closed Mon.)
• New Golden Wine & Liquor (41-08 Bell Blvd., 718-428-9463, curbside delivery)
• Nippon Cha (39-34 Bell Blvd., 718-229-0805, takeout noon to 8 p.m.)
• OSP (213-10 41st Ave., 718-224-0060, takeout, delivery and curbside, including cocktails noon to 8 p.m.)
• Papazzio Restaurant (39-38 Bell Blvd., 718-229-1962, takeout, delivery and curbside, 4 to 7 p.m., $25 minimum for delivery)
• Pate (45-43B Bell Blvd., 347-235-0045, takeout and delivery, M – Sat 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)
• Pelicana (43-13 Bell Blvd., 718-224-2224, takeout noon to 10:30 p.m., delivery 4 to 10:30 p.m.)
• PRESS 195 (40-11 Bell Blvd., 718-281-1950, takeout and delivery noon to 8 p.m. all week)
• Red Mango (2-23 Bell Blvd., 917-421-0669, takeout and delivery F/S/S 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; M&T till 8:30 p.m.; closed W&TH)
• Sangarita’s (40-02 Bell Blvd., 718-428-2727, takeout and delivery, Tue – Sun 4 to 9 p.m., 15 percent off & Sangarita available to go!)
• Spanglish (40-04 Bell Blvd., 917-519-9229, takeout and deliveryy)
• Taverna Kyclades (39-28 Bell Blvd., 718-631-2000, takeout and delivery 1 to 8 p.m.)
• The Cuban (39-67 Bell Blvd., 347-408-4559, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thurs – Sun)
• The French Workshop (38-39 Bell Blvd., 718-224-0700, takeout Sun-Th 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fr & Sat 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
• Trattoria 35 (213-15 35th Ave., 718-352-3800, takeout and delivery, Tues-Sun noon to 8 p.m., Sat till 9 p.m.)
• VI Pizza (43-02 Bell Blvd., 718-229-9311, takeout 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. F-S; 11-9 M-Th)
• White Castle (213-17 Northern Blvd., 718-224-7333, drive-thru and delivery noon to 11 p.m.)
• You Garden Xio Long Bao (41-07 Bell Blvd., 718-229-3388, takeout and delivery)
Health Services
• Alla Hart, DDS (39-15 Bell Blvd., 718-225-6677, call for emergency or May appts, dentist)
• Allergy & Asthma Family Care Center (38-21 Bell Blvd., 718-423-9300, call for appt, doctor)
• American Vision (41-01 Bell Blvd., 718-428-6700, open 10-6 Mon-Sat, optometrist)
• Bayside Animal Clinic (36 & 43 Bell Blvd., 718-224-4451, regular hours, vet)
• Bayside Family Dental (213-33 39th Ave., 718-690-3309, emergency appointments, dentist)
• Bayside Laser Dental (36-51 Bell Blvd., 718-279-8588, emergency appointments, dentist)
• City MD (42-01 Bell Blvd., 718-571-9341, open, urgent care)
• Dr. Gary Bram Dental Wellness Center (35-34 Bell Blvd., 718-260-6175, regular hours, dentist)
• Ear Nose & Throat Assoc. (36-29 Bell Blvd., 718-423-4091, regular hours, doctor)
• Eye & I (39-25 Bell Blvd., 718-279-2020, regular hours, optometrist)
• GNC (42-09 Bell Blvd., 718-352-0034, regular hours, vitamin shop)
• L. Salvatore M.D. (36-35 Bell Blvd., 718-224-2199, open, doctor)
• Maggie Ioannou (718-496-8536, phone appts and online classes, life coach and Reiki Master, Kundalini Yoga. Meditation and Reiki)
• Northwell Urgent Care (41-19 Bell Blvd., 929-373-4480, open, urgent care)
• Physicians Medical Rehabilitation (213-16 39th Ave., 718-229-7800, no new capacity, physical therapy)
• Sterling Pharmacy (38-01 Bell Blvd., 718-224-7300, regular hours and curbside delivery, pharmacy)
• Walgreens (39-20 Bell Blvd., 718-224-2606, regular hours, pharmacy)
Business and Professional Services
• Alexander S. DiPaolo CPA (718-229-6300, remote appointments, accountant)
• Allstate Insurance (718-236-1144, phone appointments, insurance)
• Architect – Jong Hae Chang (347-752-7837, open by appointment, architect)
• AT & T (718-819-8883, Open by appointment 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., retail)
• Atlantic Bank (347-408-4539, open, bank)
• Bank of America (347-841-9841, open M-F 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., bank)
• Bayside Animal Clinic (718-224-4451, by appointment, vet)
• Bayside Brokerage (718-229-8900, open, insurance)
• Bayside Paint Place (718-352-5295, Open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., paint)
• BB Packing and Shipping (718-224-6620, open, shipping service)
• Big Apple Abstract Corp (718-428-6100, phone appointments, real estate)
• BNB Bank (347-457-3000, M-F 9-3, by appt., bank)
• Broderick & Broderick (718-229-6070, phone appointments, attorney)
• Centa Plumbing (718-229-5335, call for appointment, plumbing service)
• Chang Law Firm (718-888-9072, appts by phone, attorney)
• Chase Bank (718-229-5000, Open reduced hours M-F 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., bank)
• Chow’s Laundromat (718-229-2476, open, last wash 5:30 p.m., laundromat)
• Citi Bank Financial Center (347-321-8985, open, bank)
• David Fullman Lexden Tax Services (718-224-7085, phone appts, tax services)
• Douglas Elliman Real Estate (718-631-8900, remote appointments, real estate)
• Edward Jones (718-357-3701, phone appointments, financial consultant)
• Empress Travel (718-423-5200, remote appointments, travel agency)
• Eye & I (718-279-2020, emergency appointments, eye glass store)
• First Central Savings Bank (718-225-2650, M-F 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sat 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., bank)
• GNC (718-352-0034, open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Sat, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun, vitamin shop)
• H & R Block (718-225-8409, open, tax services)
• Investors Bank (718-224-9200, online, bank)
• Law Office of George H. Dippel, Esq (718-229-1505, phone appointments, attorney)
• Law Office of Nicole L. Bruszewski (718-249-2055, phone appointments, attorney)
• Law Office of Raymond Casey (718-539-9529, phone appointments, attorney)
• Legend Cleaners (718-281-1019, open, dry cleaner)
• Martin A. Gleason Funeral Home (718-359-6300, open, funeral home)
• Merrill Lynch / Bank of America (718-281-7777, remote appointments, banking)
• Nationwide Insurance (718-428-7600, appts by phone, insurance)
• New York Academy (718-255-0022, online classes, education)
• Parker Industrial Hardware (718-229-1600, open, hardware)
• Pete and Sons Paints (718-229-3378, Closing early. Call ahead. Paint store)
• Pollak & Slepian, L.L.P. Attorneys at Law (718-229-1094, phone appointments, attorney)
• Queens Dance Project (718-229-1133, classes online, education)
• R&G Brenner Income Tax (718-631-0437, phone appointments, income tax)
• S&L Appliance (718-225-3300, leave message for appt, appliances and repair)
• Sterling Pharmacy (718-224-7300, open – curbside delivery, pharmacy)
• The Briarwood Organization (718-229-4300, open, construction)
• Tiles By Kia (718-281-2000, open, building materials)
• UPS (718-224-3262, open, shipping, printing, notary)
• Vanity Pups (718-224-3680, by appointment, pet grooming)
• VSN Associates CPA’s (718-428-0983, call for appointment, accountant)
• Walgreens (718-224-2606, reg hours, pharmacy)
• Whitestone Chriropractic (718-352-0223, open by appointment, chiropractor)
• Whitestone Plumbing Supply (718-224-1111, open, plumbing)
This list was provided by The Bayside Village Business Improvement District.