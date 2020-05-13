Queens nonprofit donates $10,000 to support York College community

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Greater Queens Chapter of The Links, Incorporated has donated $10,000 to support the borough’s most vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic.

The relief funds will go to support the 1906 Project and the One York Emergency Fund at York College in Jamaica to increase the ability for community members to be tested at the Southeast Queens Drive-Thru Testing for COVID-19 facility, located on the College’s Performing Arts Center parking lot.

“As we’re aware, this pandemic has had a devastating impact on communities resulting in community members, family, friends and colleagues testing positive, with, unfortunately, far too many perishing from the deadly virus,” Greater Queens Chapter President Jacqueline Arrington-Pinkard said. “Members of the Greater Queens Chapter of The Links, Inc. have a deep responsibility to ensure testing for COVID-19 is available to everyone in our community.”

The donation will provide assistance to those in the community who are most vulnerable, low-income individuals, students and families, whose health and wellness are at risk and who are experiencing economic hardship.

“The southeast Queens community is undoubtedly working the front lines of this crisis, and therefore more prone to exposure,” Congressman Gregory Meeks said.

Established in 1946, The Links, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations of women, who, linked in friendship, are committed to enriching, sustaining and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African-Americans and people of African descent. The nonprofit organization consists of early 16,000 professional women of color in 288 chapters in 41 states.

“We were able to do our part working with health care professionals, local businesses, other charities and elected officials to help ensure that the southeast Queens community continues to receive the necessary resources to combat the virus,” The 1906 Project President Jean Duchatellier said.

The One York Emergency Relief Fund, with the support of the chapter, will financially assist York College students. Due to the impact of COVID-19, York students have been economically impacted, preventing many from being able to complete their 2019/2020 academic courses.

“The education of our students is of the utmost importance, for their personal and professional growth, and our continued growth as a nation,” Arrington-Pinkard said. “They should not be deterred by this vicious virus from their academic pursuits.”

York College Interim President Dr. Berencea Johnson Eanes thanked the women of the Greater Queens Chapter for their donation of $5,000, which will assist in providing support to the York College Food Pantry.

“Since our inception, York College has worked with the southeast Queens community, developing partnerships that have enabled our students, families, and community to grow and thrive,” she said. “Thank you for your support in these trying times.”