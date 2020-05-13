Senator Stavisky provides hand sanitizer and safety masks to community organizations

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky’s team delivered a box of New York State hand sanitizer and 500 surgical masks to the Charles B. Wang Community Health Center in Flushing on Tuesday, May 12.

The center, located at 137-43 45th Ave., has been conducting free health check-ups by appointment throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

Aside from the gallons of hand sanitizer for the building, Stavisky also provided personal bottles for all center employees.

After visiting the community center, Stavisky’s team stopped by the Murray Hill Merchant Association, providing similar safety equipment to be dispersed to essential businesses working throughout the pandemic.

“They are working tirelessly to keep others safe, fed and healthy,” says Senator Stavisky. “Providing this equipment is our way of thanking them, and trying to keep them safe as well. I’d like to personally thank Charles B. Wang Community Health Center CEO Kaushal Challa and Murray Hill Merchant Association President Young Hwan Kim for the brave work they and their staff members are continuing to put in.”