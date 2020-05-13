Two Bayside men arrested after buying illegal guns from FBI agent: Feds

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Two Bayside neighbors were arrested near a LaGuardia Airport hotel after allegedly purchasing several firearms with defaced serial numbers from an undercover FBI agent on Tuesday night.

Of the guns the men purchased, two were assault rifles, according to a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

One of the men arrested has previously vocalized anti-Semitic remarks on comments on his Instagram account, according to authorities.

The Bayside men will make their initial court appearance on Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check QNS.com for updates.