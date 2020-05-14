Man stabbed to death in Queens Village: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death inside of a vacant Queens Village home early Thursday morning.

Officers from the 105th Precinct responded to a 911 call just before 5 a.m. regarding a man stabbed inside of 100-24 208th St. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 22-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to his torso.

EMS arrived and transported the man to North Shore University Hospital Manhasset, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

A neighborhood resident said that the house was vacant ever since a fire broke out on the second floor on Oct. 14, 2019, and injured five people.

The neighbor said that two brothers suffering from mental illnesses had been squatting in the vacant house and that they were involved in the fatal stabbing.

“The younger brother was beat up in my yard for stealing something from a few houses down,” the neighbor said. “I hope the brother didn’t stab the brother. That’s heart breaking for the family.”

A police spokesperson could not immediately confirm any information regarding the victim’s identity and said that the investigation is ongoing.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.