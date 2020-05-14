More than 80 NYC children infected by dangerous inflammatory illness tied to COVID-19

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

There are now 82 New York City children are suffering from Pediatric Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome (PMIS) health officials believe might be linked to the novel coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Blasio reported on Wednesday.

Out of the 82 cases, 53 tested positive for the novel coronavirus or the antibodies to the disease, suggesting that they contracted the virus and then recovered. On May 12, the city announced that there were 52 cases of PMIS citywide.

The syndrome causes a high fever, rash, reddish colored eyes, swollen lymph nodes and intense abdominal pain as been compared to Kawasaki disease, a rare illness in children that causes swelling of the arteries throughout the body with particular risk to the heart.

“For a long time, thank God, we saw very little impact to our children,” said de Blasio during his May 13 novel coronavirus press briefing. “Now we see something different and the entire medical community is coming together to answer this challenge … I want everyone to take it seriously.”

De Blasio encouraged parents to call their doctor immediately if their child show symptoms like fever fever, swollen hands or feet, bright red lips or tongue, abdominal pain or vomiting, especially if in combination.

Parents who do not have access to a physician should call 311 to be connected to one if their child begins to show symptoms, the mayor added.

State health officials are now investigating 102 cases of the syndrome across New York state, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday; three children in the state have died in total.

The state is investigating the deaths of two more children as possibly being related to the syndrome, the governor added.

This story first appeared on amny.com.