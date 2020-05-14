New York City has 100 cases of Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

There are now 100 cases of the rare possible coronavirus-related inflammatory illness affecting children in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday.

Out of the children diagnosed with Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome (PMIS), 55 tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, or for antibodies to the virus.

“It is still, in the scheme of things, rare,” said Mayor de Blasio during his daily novel coronavirus press conferences. “But it is something that we take very seriously and we are now on high alert.”

On Tuesday, city health officials reported that 82 children were suffering from the life-threatening illness which is similar to other serious inflammatory illnesses like Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome.

In response to the uptick in cases, the city will launch weekly PMIS webinars, with possibly 700 pediatric providers, and plans daily outreach to 23 frontline pediatric ICUs in the city.

Symptoms of the PMIS, which causes swelling of the arteries with particular danger to the heart, include a fever lasting more than five days, severe abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, bloodshot eyes, skin rash, pale, patchy or blue skin, difficulty feeding infants, trouble breathing, racing heart, chest pain, lethargy, irritability or confusion.

The mayor and city health officials urge parents who have children suffering from any of the listed symptoms especially in combination to reach out to a medical provider immediately. If parents do not have access to a health care provider, they are encouraged to call 311 to be connected to public health care clinicians.

“Early detection makes all the difference,” said de Blasio. ” With early detection we can save the lives of these children.

So far, three children have died because of the illness across New York state.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.