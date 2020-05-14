Popular restaurants in Rego Park and Forest Hills permanently close due to pandemic

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Woodhaven House, an Irish-American restaurant in Rego Park, announced it won’t re-open after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed.

“It is not financially possible to continue,” the owners wrote in a Facebook post. “These last few months have been devastating for us all in so many ways. Family members and friends lost, so much economic hardship suffered.”

The restaurant, located at 6398 Woodhaven Blvd., was around for almost two decades.

“The past sixteen years have provided so many memories and so many friendships made,” their Facebook post read. “Our staff through the years were the glue that held everything together and we cannot thank them enough. We will be forever indebted to every one of them. Thank you for your support throughout the years. It was our privilege to have been a part of your life.”

But Woodhaven House isn’t the only restaurant around the area that announced it will permanently close its doors.

Irish Cottage, another popular Irish pub and restaurant, announced it also won’t come back — after 60 years of business.

The Forest Hills Post reported the family-run restaurant, located at 108-07 72nd Ave., felt the business was no longer economically viable.

A month prior, the McNulty family, who ran the business, shared on the Irish Cottage Facebook page that they lost their mother, Kathleen Elizabeth McNulty.

“[Sixty] years of Good Cheer,” they wrote in a Facebook post. “My mom would say … There’s no use crying in your beer. May the fond memories [and] good times shared by our Patrons of the Irish Cottage burn bright in their hearts forever more.”

Both restaurants have received hundreds of comments from customers who shared their fond memories of the establishments, and heir sadness that they won’t return.