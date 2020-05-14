Whitestone nonprofit receives two donations to keep programming intact during pandemic

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Transitional Services for New York, a mental health nonprofit based in Whitestone, received two donations that will help their staff continue working and working safely, the organization announced this week.

The nonprofit received 300 KN95 masks from United Public Adjusters and Appraisers.

“We are humbled by the generosity of United Public Adjusters President, Philip Maltaghati, and Vice President, Joanna Pawlowska for thinking of TSINY and delivering 300 KN95 masks for our staff’s safety and comfort,” said Dr. Larry S. Grubler, CEO of TSINY. “Individuals have been working double and triple shifts and having these masks helped us tremendously.”

In addition to the masks, the nonprofit was able to provide lunch to their staff at seven of their residential programs in Queens and the Bronx through a donation from Investors Bank.

“We are so grateful by the generosity of Investors Bank and their staff Maria A. Odysseos, Vice President and Jennifer L. Smith, Community Development Officer for thinking of us,” said Grubler. “Investors Bank believes in the value of giving and providing essential services to their neighbors and they continue to support us as we serve those who struggle every day with a mental health diagnosis. This is an extraordinary time and we are so grateful to everyone in the Queens community.”

TSINY was established in 1975 and serves over 4,000 individuals recovering from mental illness annually.