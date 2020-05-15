Arverne man dies after early morning Broad Channel shooting: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An 18-year-old Arverne man died after he was shot in the head in Broad Channel on Thursday, May 14.

Sean Brady was sitting in a car around 1:14 a.m. with an unidentified 24 year-old man in front of The Sandwich Shop — located at 87-18 Rockaway Beach Blvd. — when he was shot in the head, according to authorities.

Police arrived to the scene to find Brady unconscious and unresponsive sitting inside a red, Chevy sedan with a gunshot wound to his head, police said. The 24-year-old man sitting in the car with Brady, was shot in the leg and transported to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition, according to authorities.

Brady was also transported to the hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.