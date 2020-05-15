City Council pushes back on NYPD’s proposed 1 percent budget cut

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Many City Council members pushed back on the NYPD’s $5.92 billion 2021 fiscal budget that leaves most items staffing and capital items untouched despite other agencies being cut up to 80 percent.

The budget hearing began as the NYPD faces criticism over its handling of social distancing and gathering enforcement – most glaring is the reports that of 374 people given summonses connected to gatherings, 68 percent are Black and brown people and 25 percent are Hispanic. Some of these summonses and arrests have been shown on social media, causing an uproar and in many cases, “are misunderstood by the public because they don’t tell the whole story.”

Commissioner Dermot Shea was also defending his officers from criticism over the policies that he says is meant to protect New Yorkers from spreading COVID-19, The virus has killed more than 22,000 New Yorkers statewide, including 41 members of the NYPD, including police officers and detectives.

Shea was in the council budget hearing for four hours Thursday afternoon, fielding questions about social distancing enforcement and how the department could cut the budget so that services for summer youth programs could be maintained. Shea has been a strong advocate for youth services that he has in the past said: “would be a missed opportunity to give direction to our youth.”

Police officials privately say they expect trouble this summer as teens have no place to go, no summer jobs, and are only now emerging from sheltering in place during the coronavirus crisis. Additionally, Shea criticized criminal justice reform in January that has led to the release of “recidivist criminals” who continue to commit crimes in the city. He has also worried about those being released from Rikers Island who are “career criminals.”

The department has already moved to fill gaps in coverage by moving School Safety officers to beach and boardwalk patrols in Queens and Brooklyn, in addition to assigning them to parks where they are advising people on social distancing and breaking up gatherings. Cops privately say they are concerned that the unarmed officers will be “no match for heavily armed gang members they expect to descend on the waterfront communities this summer.” Gang activity has spiked in recent months with an uptick in gun violence.

Some councilmembers, including Councilwoman Inez Baron, criticized the officers for targeting Black and brown people in the past. However, Shea pointed out in an earlier interview on WPIX-11 that many of those summonses were issued at mass gatherings – 60 summonses and several arrests at a Canarsie, Brooklyn, barbershop; 40 summonses and several arrests at a drug-fueled Flatiron, Manhattan, party; and large numbers at separate parties in Mott Haven in the Bronx.

“Many of these incidents are taken out of context,” Shea said. “There have not been a large number of summonses and half of them are from five or so incidents, including illegal clubs where there is gambling and rugs and we must address this. But in the end, it is rare that we issue summonses, but I have no doubt that there is a disparity in the arrests and summonses – but in the end we are only asking for compliance.”