PHOTOS: Mayor de Blasio applauds medical staff at NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens in Jamaica

Photos by Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office
Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray visit NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens to applaud and thank medical staff on Friday, May 15, 2020.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray visited NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens in Jamaica on Friday, May 15, to applaud and thank medical staff.

