District Council 9 provides free COVID-19 antibody testing for members at LIC office

With the construction industry at the forefront of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s statewide reopening efforts easing restrictions put in place during the coronavirus pandemic, District Council 9 (DC 9) is currently offering free, on-site COVID-19 antibody testing to its 11,000 members at its office in Long Island City.

Accessible testing is a critical component in the governor’s reopening plan, and DC 9 hopes that providing free antibody testing will help members be prepared to safely return to job sites across the city and state.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, antibody testing is critical to determine how much the U.S. population has been infected with COVID-19, especially in cases where the infection presented few or no symptoms. DC 9 is also distributing cloth face masks to those that received the test to keep members and others safe and remain in compliance with NYS Executive Order 202.16 requiring face coverings in public spaces.

These masks are meant for general uses, such as traveling to work. While on job sites, contractors are responsible for providing all workers with protective masks.

“Since the start of this health crisis, our members have been on the frontlines, preparing temporary hospital spaces and reporting to job sites deemed essential,” District Council 9 Business Manager/Secretary Treasurer Joseph Azzopardi said. “Now that our members will be returning to work across all job sites, we will do everything in our power to ensure that they have the necessary resources to help them feel comfortable in the transition towards a new normal. As always, the safety and health of our members remain our top priority at District Council 9, which is why we decided to offer all members the opportunity to get a free antibody test.”

MagnaCare and BioReference Labs are administering the tests for DC9 members. The testing site — located at 36-18 33rd St. — abides by all social distancing standards set forth by the New York State and the federal government.