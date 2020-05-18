Man dies after early morning shooting in Arverne: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A man died after being shot multiple times in Arverne early Monday morning.

According to the NYPD, on Monday, May 18, around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a call regarding a man shot in front of a residential building, located at 54-81 Almeda Ave.

Upon arrival, police officers found a 24-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, according to the authorities.

The man was taken to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police say.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.