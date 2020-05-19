Maspeth Federal Savings Bank’s COVID-19 Giving Campaign to award small businesses and first responders

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Maspeth Federal Savings Bank has launched their COVID-19 Giving Campaign to recognize local small businesses and first responders in the Queens and Nassau county area.

This campaign is part of their ongoing community giving efforts. To date, MFS over $50,000 to support various programs and initiatives, such as securing 11,000 KN95 masks and donating them to local hospitals, nursing homes and first responders in partnership with state Assemblyman Brian Barnwell.

Their COVID-19 Giving Campaign is another part of those efforts. MFS is asking the community to nominate local small businesses and first responders for awards of $1,000 and $250.

They will select 10 small businesses to receive a $1,000 award. Twenty first responders and essential workers will receive $250 gift cards and two KN95 masks.

For each nomination received, the bank will donate $1 (up to $5,000) to a local charity.

The campaign will run through the month of May, and nominations can be submitted until May 31 on their website, maspethfederal.com. The winners will be announced on their website and social media on June 8.

“We are so proud to offer support to our communities during this time,” said Christina Zanca, vice president and marketing director at MFS. “Thank you to our first responders and essential workers for keeping our communities going.”