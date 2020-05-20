Adult film star Ron Jeremy fighting to save tree outside of childhood home in Bayside

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An adult film star who grew up in Bayside is fighting to save a tree that was planted by his father the day he was born in 1953.

Ron Jeremy sent out a public call for help on Twitter on May 16 after learning that Con Edison was planning to tear down the tree in front of the Bell Boulevard home.

I need your help. help me save my tree. this tree was planted by my dad the day I was born. Please let Con Edison know that they cannot tear down this tree. @conedison 61-24 bell Blvd

Bayside Queens NY 11364 please help me save my tree. pic.twitter.com/XXkYjBiY9O — Ron Jeremy (@RealRonJeremy) May 16, 2020

Jeremy, who did not immediately respond to QNS’ request for comment, learned from a neighbor that the tree had been wrapped in yellow tape, according to the New York Daily News.

“I looked after that tree all my life. They tried to chop the tree down years ago but I wouldn’t let them,” Jeremy told the Daily News. “I even belted myself to the tree.” Jeremy told the Daily News that aid he had considered traveling to New York to protest the removal, but didn’t feel comfortable flying. “Let my little tree live,” Jeremy said. “He ain’t ready to go yet.”

A Con Edison spokesperson told QNS that because the tree is on city property, the Parks Department is responsible for the tree.

When asked about the status of the Norway maple tree, a Parks spokesperson said the department’s foresters inspected the tree earlier this month on May 1 and found that it was in poor condition, with less than half of its canopy remaining. The few branches that are left are likely to fall, but the spokesperson said that there is no immediate safety threat.

“We appreciate Mr. Jeremy’s personal attachment to the tree in front of his childhood home,” the Parks spokesperson said. “Our city’s street trees are not just environmental assets, they can also connect us to our roots, reminding us of the people and places we love.”

The Parks spokesperson said that Con Edison will provide clearance prior to the tree’s removal because some branches are close to power line.