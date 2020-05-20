Cops seek man who stabbed Popeyes delivery man in Rochdale Village: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a man who stabbed and attempted to rob a Popeyes delivery man inside one of the fast food restaurant’s locations in Rochdale Village earlier this week.

On Monday, May 11, around 4:15 p.m., inside the eatery located at 122-10 Guy R. Brewer Blvd., an unidentified man approached a 44-year-old Popeyes employee who was carrying a bag filled with food from the restaurant, according to the NYPD.

The man took out a sharp object and demanded the employee hand over the bag, police say. The employee refused and the man stabbed him in the stomach and the hand, according to the authorities. The man then tried to take the bag but was unsuccessful after the brief struggle, cops say.

The unidentified man left the restaurant in a dark-colored BMW SUV empty handed.

The Popeyes employee was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

Police recovered surveillance video of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.