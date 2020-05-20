IRS launches telephone hotline for questions regarding coronavirus relief payments

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

While some individuals and families are still awaiting the arrival of their coronavirus relief payments, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has established a special telephone hotline for taxpayers who have questions about their funds.

Taxpayers can call the hotline (800-919-9835) to inquire about their checks, which are officially known as Economic Impact Payments (EIP), Congresswoman Grace Meng announced Tuesday.

Meng is encouraging constituents in her district to make use of the hotline.

“Many in Queens and across the nation have received their relief payments but some have not, and others continue to have questions about obtaining these funds,” Meng said. “I thank the IRS for establishing an additional way to provide assistance for constituents during this difficult time.”

The IRS began sending out relief payments in mid-April. The payments are being made under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act — the third COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress and enacted into law.

The payments consist of up to $1,200 per adult and $500 per child. The funds are intended to help many taxpayers with the financial burden that they are experiencing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 15, Meng voted to pass the Heroes Act (H.R. 6800) which among many other things, would provide a second round of relief checks at more substantial amounts; consisting of $1,200 per adult and $1,200 per child, up to $6,000 per family.

The bill also includes a provision Meng fought to secure that would allow immigrants who use Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITIN) to receive the relief payments. The provision would also make these funds retroactive.

Under the CARES Act, only those who file their taxes with a Social Security number are currently eligible for the payments, leaving out immigrants who use an ITIN. The Heroes Act must now be approved by the Senate.

Taxpayers can continue to track the status of their payments at Get My Payment, the online portal created by the IRS and U.S. Treasury Department.

Those in Meng’s district who are still unable to have their questions addressed through the phone line or website, can reach out to the Congresswoman’s office at 718-358-MENG.

Relief payments are not subject to federal income tax and will not change the refunds that taxpayers normally receive.