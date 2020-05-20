Long Island couple charged with abandoning 6-year-old girl in Laurelton: DA

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Long Island couple has been charged with abandoning a 6-year-old girl in a Queens neighborhood Monday morning, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Patrice Chambers, 29, of Patchogue and her boyfriend Mark Pamphile, 28, allegedly left the little girl by herself at 140th Avenue near Springfield in Laurelton near the home of her father.

The defendants were arraigned Tuesday night before Queens Criminal Court Judge Jeffrey Gershuny on a complaint charging them with the abandonment of a child, reckless endangerment in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the charges, Chambers stopped her car and ordered the little girl out of her car and threw a plastic bag full of her belongings before driving away. Chamber’s car was observed on video surveillance stopped near the intersection and the girl can be seen exiting the car as the bag was tossed out.

The video shows the car driving off as the little girl picked up her clothes in the street. The girl was found not far from where her biological father lives, according to the charges.

Pamphile allegedly left voicemail messages on the father’s phone threatening to abandon the child if he didn’t pay the defendant. Pamphile allegedly stated in a previous message that the girl now had no place to sleep and that she was “crying like a little b*tch,” according to the complaint.

The child was found by an eyewitness shortly after the car left the neighborhood and took her to school safety agents in a nearby park, who called the police. The girl is now in the custody of child protective services.

“This mother is alleged to have abandoned her terrified youngster on a street corner with her clothes in a plastic bag and no regard for the child’s safety or well-being,” Katz said. “The defendant’s boyfriend allegedly participated in the crime and had complained about her crying like a little b*tch. Thankfully, a good Samaritan found the youngster and took her to two school safety agents.”

If convicted, Chambers and Pamphile face up to four years in prison. The defendants are due back in court on Aug. 21.