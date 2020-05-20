Man dies in early morning Elmhurst blaze: FDNY

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 77-year-old man died in a residential fire in Elmhurst early morning Wednesday.

The blaze broke out around 5 a.m., on Wednesday, May 20, in a two-story residential building located at 90-17 55th Ave., according to the NYPD.

Twelve FDNY units were dispatched to the fire and had the blaze under control by 6:32 a.m., according to the FDNY. Three of the four people living in the building were able to escape, according to the police.

Two of the residents sustained injuries from the fire but refused medical attention, according to the FDNY.

Paul Agopian, a family member of the three people who made it out of the building, was found unconscious and unresponsive inside the house once the fire was extinguished, according to the NYPD. Agopian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, according to the fire department.

The Fire Marshal will determine the cause of the blaze. The investigation remains ongoing.