New pop-up COVID-19 testing site to open in Flushing

A new COVID-19 pop-up testing center will open in Flushing on Thursday, May 21, Councilman Peter Koo announced.

The pop-up testing center will be in the community from May 21 to 26. Residents can schedule an appointment for both COVID-19 and antibody tests at Chen Excelsior/East Sunrise Medical, located at 42-66 Kissena Blvd., in partnership with SOMOS Community Care.

The pop-up testing site in the Flushing area comes on the heels of new city Department of Health data, which shows that Flushing has one of the highest death rates in the city at 241 deaths.

While the Flushing community has been requesting a publicly funded testing site since the beginning of the outbreak, the new pop-up location is the first to be established.

Koo thanked Gov. Andrew Cuomo for coming through with the pop-up COVID-19 testing location, and for helping the community in their time of need.

“Flushing is a resilient community, but we have gone without any publicly funded testing sites throughout the duration of this outbreak,” Koo said. “With new data showing the Flushing area has one of the worst death rates in the city, we need to make sure everyone in this community has the ability to get tested.”

Testing is available by appointment only. Individuals must call 1-833-SOMOSNY for an appointment. There will be some screening questions, but individuals can register for both COVID-19 and antibody tests.