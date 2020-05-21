Flushing organization donates PPE to increase city’s supply

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Flushing Chinese Business Association (FCBA) on Wednesday donated 200,000 KN95 face masks and 2,000 infrared thermometers to the New York City Emergency Management Department (OEM).

Peter Tu, executive director of FCBA, joined City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Councilman Peter Koo to spearhead the donation, which has been delivered to the warehouse of OEM in Brooklyn and will increase the city’s supply amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Members of FCBA are inspired by the men and women who are putting themselves at risk to take care of others during this crisis. We are fortunate enough to be able to help the frontline workers and first responders in our city,” Tu said. “We feel strongly that if we all band together to help our community, we will get through this moment of great need. I want to thank Speaker Johnson and his staff for walking us through the donation process.”

The City Council was proud to work with FCBA and connect the association with OEM to ensure the donation helps New Yorkers who need it, Johnson said.

“I want to thank the Flushing Chinese Business Association for making this generous PPE donation to the city. I know many of their members have been suffering from the economic hardship caused by COVID-19, and have been hurting since February,” Johnson said. So I was extremely touched when they reached out to the Council about donating these PPEs to protect first responders and frontline workers. I am so appreciative of their generosity and that of so many others who have stepped up during the pandemic.”

According to Koo, FCBA’s generosity is well known in Flushing and it’s no surprise that the group of dedicated business leaders is proactively seeking new ways to lend assistance throughout the rest of the city.

“During this time of unprecedented hardship, New Yorkers are relying on the bravery and capabilities of our first responders and essential workers like never before,” Koo said. “This PPE donation will help ensure they have the supplies they need to get the job done.”