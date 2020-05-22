‘Thank you from the bottom of my heart’: Commonpoint Queens doubles food deliveries to homebound seniors

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Commonpoint Queens, continuing to aid those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, has more than doubled the number of meals it has donated to homebound seniors in the last three weeks.

The human services organization, through its two food pantries in Forest Hills and Little Neck, has now provided more than 131,000 meals over the past eight weeks.

“I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart! Thank you so much,” one senior said after receiving a delivery. “I was in tears that you sent me the box full of groceries. I now have plenty of food. You are doing a great job!”

Aside from their food delivery efforts, Commonpoint Queens is offering the following services to help those in need during the pandemic:

Adult Employment Services

Career Readiness and Counseling

Job Search, Placement, and Retention Services

Healthcare Certifications

Freelance Training

ESOL Classes, ABE/Pre-HSE/HSE, Digital Literacy Classes

Work Supports Screening and Enrollment

Digital Food Pantry

Tax Preparation Services

Services offered with the opening of the Upward New York Hub

Culinary Arts Training including Food Handler’s Certification

Catering Social Enterprise

Interest-Free Loan Assistance

Financial and Legal Counseling

SUNY Attain Lab

Opportunity Youth Workforce programs for young adults (ages 16-24)

Career Readiness Training

Comprehensive Case Management

Mental Health Counseling

Pre-HSE and HSE Classes

Occupational Training in Allied Health

Paid Internships

Job Placement

For more information, visit website www.commonpointqueens.org