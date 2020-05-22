Quantcast

‘Thank you from the bottom of my heart’: Commonpoint Queens doubles food deliveries to homebound seniors

Courtesy of Commonpoint Queens
Homebound seniors receive home deliveries from Commonpoint Queens.

Commonpoint Queens, continuing to aid those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, has more than doubled the number of meals it has donated to homebound seniors in the last three weeks.

The human services organization, through its two food pantries in Forest Hills and Little Neck, has now provided more than 131,000 meals over the past eight weeks.

“I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart! Thank you so much,” one senior said after receiving a delivery. “I was in tears that you sent me the box full of groceries. I now have plenty of food. You are doing a great job!”

Aside from their food delivery efforts, Commonpoint Queens is offering the following services to help those in need during the pandemic:

Adult Employment Services

  • Career Readiness and Counseling

  • Job Search, Placement, and Retention Services

  • Healthcare Certifications

  • Freelance Training

  • ESOL Classes, ABE/Pre-HSE/HSE, Digital Literacy Classes

  • Work Supports Screening and Enrollment

  • Digital Food Pantry

  • Tax Preparation Services

Services offered with the opening of the Upward New York Hub

  • Culinary Arts Training including Food Handler’s Certification

  • Catering Social Enterprise

  • Interest-Free Loan Assistance

  • Financial and Legal Counseling

  • SUNY Attain Lab

Opportunity Youth Workforce programs for young adults (ages 16-24)

  • Career Readiness Training

  • Comprehensive Case Management

  • Mental Health Counseling

  • Pre-HSE and HSE Classes

  • Occupational Training in Allied Health

  • Paid Internships

  • Job Placement

For more information, visit website www.commonpointqueens.org

