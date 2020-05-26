City to open additional COVID-19 community testing sites throughout Queens

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

In an effort to get more people tested for COVID-19, the city will add more community testing sites in Queens in the coming weeks.

Next week, a new community testing site will open at P.S. 81, located on 17-16 Bleecker St. in Ridgewood.

There will also be testing sites at Beach 39th Street in Far Rockaway and in the Parking Lot at Leavitt Field, located at Leavitt Street and 35th Avenue in Flushing.

This week, the city will open a community testing site in Sorrentino Recreation Center, located at 18-48 Cornaga Ave. in Far Rockaway.

On the week of June 22, a new community testing site will open at the Jacob Riis Settlement House, located at 1025 41st Ave. in Long Island City.

The city also partnered with AdvantageCare Physicians in order to open 16 sites across NYC — with five in both Queens and Brooklyn, three in Manhattan, two in Staten Island and one in the Bronx — by June 1, at no cost for those without health insurance.

AdvantageCare Physicians encourage individuals to set up appointments by calling 866-749-2660.

According to the city, individuals can get tested for COVID-19 if they: Want to protect their family and protect themselves; are a first responder or healthcare worker; have COVID-19 symptoms like fever, cough, shortness of breath or loss of taste or smell; have been in close contact with someone who tests positive; work in a nursing home, shelter or adult care facility, or as a first responder or health care worker.

According to the city, individuals do not need insurance to get a diagnostic test. Results are returned to individuals who are tested in about 48 hours.

To find a testing site near you, visit NYC.GOV/COVIDTEST.