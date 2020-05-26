Howard Beach activists honor essential workers and veterans on Memorial Day

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A trio of community activists distributed bagels and coffee to essential workers at the Lindenwood Shopping Center Monday.

Jeremy Bucaria joined attorney Mike Scala and Democratic district leader candidate Torey Schnupp to visit each store in the plaza, greeting managers and staff carrying signs reading “Thank You For Your Service, the Tejadas,” and “Howard Beach Strong,” assisted by hometown Naval Academy nominee Jason Tejada, Ana Tejada and Giselle Tejada.

“I wanted to show gratitude to the people serving our community,” Bucararia said. “I wanted to show my children the importance of celebrating local heroes and volunteering to serve others.”

In The Food Emporium, Scala took to the public address system and thanked the workforce for their service to the community during the coronavirus crisis.

“These workers are beyond essential,” Scala said. “They can’t work from home like some of us. They’re out here every day making sure we have everything we need. Today was about giving a little something back to them.”

The bagels and coffee were provided by All American Bagel, located at 82-41 153rd Ave.

Elsewhere in Howard Beach, in honor of Memorial Day, state Senator Joseph Addabbo partnered with Frank Russo and Russo’s on the Bay to provide grab-and-go lunches for veterans.

“With Memorial Day happening this year during the COVID-19 pandemic, all parades were canceled,” Addabbo said. “I still wanted to do something to honor our veterans so I had the idea of providing them with the free lunch. I would like to thank Frank Russo and the entire Russo’s staff for their partnership and for helping make this day special for our veterans. I am optimistic that conditions will improve by Veterans Day, so we can honor veterans with the ceremonies and fanfare they deserve.”

Addabbo sits on the Senate Committee on Veterans, Homeland Security and Military Affairs.