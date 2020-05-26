Queens driver cuffed after cops found his sedan full of drugs

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

What started as a routine license plate violation turned into a sizable drug bust in Queens on Sunday as cops found a car full of various illegal drugs.

Officers from the 104th Precinct, while on patrol along 67th Place in Glendale at 1:14 p.m. on May 24, spotted a parked Nissan Maxima with a Texas paper plate that was obstructed by a plate cover.

In checking the plate, law enforcement sources said, cops determined that the vehicle’s driver — Marc Ramon, 26, of 67th Place — had a suspended license.

During a further investigation, the officers found that Roman’s vehicle allegedly contained a cacophony of narcotics and controlled substances, including cocaine, pills, marijuana, cannabis oils, and pot-infused chocolates.

Police took Roman into custody on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of marijuana, aggravated unlicensed operator, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, a license plate violation, and an additional motor vehicle license violation.