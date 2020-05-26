Woman punches employee in the head during robbery at Fresh Pond Farm Market in Ridgewood

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A woman punched an employee in the head as she was trying steal groceries from Fresh Pond Farm Market in Ridgewood earlier this month.

Authorities say that the unidentified suspect attempted to steal groceries from the market located at 66-38 Fresh Pond Road around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 17. A female employee confronted the woman, who then punched the worker in the head before fleeing on foot.

Cops released surveillance video and photos of the suspect on May 25.

Police described the suspect as approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build and curly blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a jean skirt, a green shirt, a multi-colored sweater, shoe wedges, a surgical face mask and black gloves, according to authorities.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.