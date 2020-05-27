Bay Terrace Shopping Center to host drive-in movie night next month

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Looking to bring safe summer fun to northeast Queens, Councilman Paul Vallone announced the first in a series of drive-in movies with a kick-off event taking place in Bay Terrace on June 19.

The first screening will be “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center in partnership with Cord Meyer Development, the Queens Chamber of Commerce, and Movies in the Moonlight.

“Sunnier days are here again and so are drive-in movies,” Vallone said. “I am very excited to announce a brand-new Northeast Queens Drive-In Movie series, kicking off with a screening under the stars in the heart of Bay Terrace. Bringing a nostalgic and safe summer experience right into our backyard will empower the local community to come together safely to enjoy longer summer days, all while facilitating important social distancing.”

Each family interested in attending must register in advance at Eventbrite here. To ensure proper distancing, space is limited and spots are first-come, first-served.

“Cord Meyer is honored to partner with Council member Vallone and the Queens Chamber of Commerce to present this special family event at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center,” Cord Meyer Development Chief Operating Officer Anthony Colletti said. “The Bay Terrace is all about supporting neighbors and the community. We look forward to hosting the drive-in movie and welcoming our friends for this fun evening.”

On the day of the event, pre-registered families can begin entering the main lot in front of the Stop & Shop to line up their car at 7 p.m. Organizers ask that families arrive at the lot no later than 8:15 p.m.

“The Queens Chamber of Commerce is proud to partner with Council Member Paul Vallone and our long-term member Cord Meyer to bring some joy and happiness to the district with these drive-in movies,” Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Thomas J. Grech said. “We look forward to continuing this new tradition over the long term.”

The film is subject to change. Check the Eventbrite page for the latest information.