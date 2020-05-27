Bayside Historical Society honors veterans with Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Bayside Historical Society held a special ceremony on Monday paying tribute to veterans for their service and sacrifice by laying a wreath at Captain Dermody Triangle in Bayside Hills.

Every year, a flower wreath is laid by the Triangle, located at 48th Avenue and 216th Street, honoring Captain William Dermody, a dedicated and outspoken abolitionist who was mortally wounded in the Civil War on May 12, 1864, during the battle of Spotsylvania in Virginia.

Dermody was the first Baysider to die in the war at the age of 34, according to Bayside Historical Society President Paul DiBenedetto.

Taken up with the abolitionist movement, Dermody decided to volunteer to fight for the preservation of the union. He volunteered with the 67th New York Infantry and served in Company K, the first regiment of Long Island volunteers. The soldiers organized in Brooklyn on June 24, 1861, and left the state for Washington, D.C., on Aug. 21, 1861.

The regiment fought in many battles throughout the war, including the battle of Spotsylvania, and lost a total of 178 men. Dermody attained the rank of Captain on Nov. 21, 1862.

The plot of land, then a part of the James O’Donnell Farm, was established in 1866 by Mrs. James O’Donnell as a memorial to her brother, Dermody.

“A group of citizens met and held a memorial service at the site, where they planted a special tree — the maple representing the north and a sycamore representing the south to grow together as a symbol of communal hope for a better union,” DiBenedetto said at the ceremony.

However, the trees never flourished and the site lost its luster. It wasn’t until 1935 when a group of public speakers and Bayside residents decided to rededicate the forgotten site and plant new trees.

The huge boulder was engraved with the inscription “For a better union 1861-1865.” In 1973, at the initiative of the Bayside Historical Society’s founder and president, Joseph Brown, a cleanup and rededication ceremony was held at the site.

“Every year, a wreath is laid on Memorial Day by the Bayside Historical Society to honor our veterans, and it is why we meet here today at one of New York City’s oldest memorials, located at one of New York City’s oldest roads,” DiBenedetto said.

Following the ceremony, there was a display of WWII vintage military vehicles arranged by lifelong Bayside Hills resident, Paul Turck.