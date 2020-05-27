Cops seek trio who stole 10 bikes in Arverne: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a group of individuals who allegedly stole 10 bikes from various bike storage rooms in Arverne over the course of three months.

In total, the alleged burglars stole over $3,500 worth of bikes and bike accessories.

The burglaries began on Thursday, March 19, around 8 p.m., when three unidentified men stoke a 43-year-old woman’s Grand Rapid Evo bike, valued at $300 from a bicycle storage room at 80-00 Short Front Pkwy., according to the NYPD.

A day later, on March 20, around 3:30 p.m., a 46-year-old man reported to police that two of his bicycle tires and a bike lock had been stolen from the bike storage room at 74-00 Shore Front Pkwy., police say.

A week later, on Friday, March 27, around 10:40 a.m., a 52-year-old man reported to police that his $200 Matsumoto mountain bike had been stolen from the bicycle storage room located at 78-00 Shore Front Pkwy., according to the authorities.

On Wednesday, April 1, around 7:50 p.m., a 20-year-old man filed a police report stating that his Specialized Comp bicycle, valued at $1,200 was stolen from the bike storage room at 74-00 Shore Front Pkwy., according to the police.

The next day, April 2, around 11 a.m., a 62-year-old man reported that his $85 Road Master bike had been stolen from the bike storage room at 74-00 Shore Front Pkwy., cops say.

On Monday, April 6, two people, a 68-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man reported that their bikes, valued at $120 and $150 respectively, had been stolen from the bike storage room at 74-00 Shore Front Pkwy., according to the NYPD.

About a week later, on April 15, around 8:20 p.m., a 48-year-old woman reported to police that her bike — an Evo bicycle worth $400 — was stolen from the bike room at 76-00 Shore Front Pkwy., police say.

On Thursday, April 23, around 4:30 p.m., a 45-year-old woman reported that her Giant bicycle, worth around $700, was stolen from the bike storage room at 76-00 Shore Front Pkwy., according to the authorities.

A little less than a month later, on Saturday, May 16, around 4:50 p.m., a 52-year-old man reported that his Diamondback bike, worth around $272, was stolen from the bicycle storage room at 84-00 Shore Front Pkwy., according to the NYPD.

Police recovered photos of the suspects during the first incident on March 19.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.