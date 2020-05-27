Man breaks into parked car, steals wallet in Rosedale: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a man who broke into a car and stole the owner’s wallet in Rosedale last month.

On Tuesday, April 21, around 8 p.m., a 41-year-old man parked his Nissan Mixima in the driveway of his house, located around 247th Street and 139th Avenue, and went into his house, according to police.

The man eventually went back into his car to find that his wallet, which held several credit cards, had been taken, according to the NYPD.

During the NYPD investigation into the alleged robbery, police found surveillance footage of an unidentified man breaking into the car and taking the wallet, cops say.

Anyone with information in regard to the identification of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.